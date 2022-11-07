BREAKING: Colts Naming Jeff Saturday Interim Head Coach

Adam Schefter reports that the Colts are naming their former center and current ESPN analyst Jeff Saturday as their interim head coach.

The Colts have already confirmed the news:

We have named Jeff Saturday interim head coach. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 7, 2022

Schefter says that Saturday has been a consultant for the team and served as the head coach for the Hebron Christian Academy football team in Dacula, Georgia.

The Colts just announced the firing of Frank Reich earlier in the day.

However, it’s stunning to see them go with Saturday when they have Gus Bradley and John Fox on their staff.

It’s clear that Jim Irsay is making these decisions, as he’s had great respect for Saturday over the years.

Saturday, 47, wound up going undrafted out of North Carolina back in 1998. He later signed on with the Ravens before eventually joining the Colts.

Saturday spent 11 years with the Colts before joining the Packers for the 2012 season. He was later released and retired soon after.

For his career, Saturday appeared in 153 games and was a six-time Pro Bowler.