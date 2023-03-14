Colts Trading CB Stephon Gilmore To Cowboys

The Indianapolis Colts are trading CB Stephon Gilmore to the Cowboys for a 2023 fifth-round pick, according to Tom Pelissero.

The Colts are specifically trading a compensatory pick they received this year.

There were rumblings throughout the day that the Cowboys were in the market for a cornerback and it looks like they set their sights on Gilmore.

Gilmore should be a great addition for the Cowboys and their secondary as the cornerback opposite of Trevon Diggs.

Gilmore, 32, was taken with the No. 10 overall pick by the Bills back in 2012. He played out his rookie contract, but the Bills elected to pick up his fifth-year option for the 2016 season.

Gilmore would later depart for a five-year, $65 million contract that includes $31 million guaranteed with the Patriots. He stood to make a base salary of $7 million in 2021 when he was traded to the Panthers for a future sixth.

From there, Gilmore signed a two-year, $23 million contract with the Colts last year.

In 2022, Stephon Gilmore appeared in 16 games for the Colts and recorded 66 tackles, two interceptions and 11 pass defenses.