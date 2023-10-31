TRADE: Commanders Trading DE Chase Young To 49ers

Jay Glazer reports that the Commanders are trading DE Chase Young to the 49ers for a conditional 2024 third-round pick.

Recent reports mentioned that the Commanders were still open to trading Young, despite agreeing to move Montez Sweat to the Bears earlier in the day.

Sure enough, the 49ers have stepped up to get a trade done for Young.

Young will be a free agent after the season, so it’s possible this could be a rental for the 49ers. However, they could always franchise Young next year or re-sign him, assuming they can afford it.

Young, 24, was a two-year starter at Ohio State and was a first-team All-American when Washington used the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on him. He was later named the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year for the 2020 season.

Young signed a four-year, $34,563,594 rookie contract that included a $22,697,160 signing bonus. The contract included a fifth year for Washington to pick up for the 2024 season, which they opted to decline.

In 2023, Young has appeared in seven games for the Commanders and recorded 15 total tackles, six tackles for loss, five sacks and one pass deflection.