BREAKING: Cowboys G Zack Martin Retiring From NFL

Nate Bouda
-

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Cowboys veteran G Zack Martin has informed the team that he’s retiring from the NFL. 

Zack Martin

Martin was mulling over whether to return for another season, but it was clear that retirement was a real possibility this offseason. 

The longtime Cowboy was scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason. 

Martin had a Hall of Fame career in Dallas, so it won’t be surprising to see him enshired in Canton in the coming years. 

Martin, 34, is a former first-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2014. He was in the final year of his four-year, $8.967 million contract when the Cowboys picked up his fifth-year option for the 2018 season.

Martin was set to make $9.341 million for the 2018 season when he agreed to a six-year, $84 million extension that included $40 million guaranteed. 

For his career, Martin appeared in 162 games for the Cowboys, making 162 starts for them over the course of 11 seasons. He was a seven-time All-Pro and a nine-time Pro Bowl selection.

