BREAKING: Cowboys G Zack Martin Retiring From NFL

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Cowboys veteran G Zack Martin has informed the team that he’s retiring from the NFL.

Martin was mulling over whether to return for another season, but it was clear that retirement was a real possibility this offseason.

The longtime Cowboy was scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

Martin had a Hall of Fame career in Dallas, so it won’t be surprising to see him enshired in Canton in the coming years.

Martin, 34, is a former first-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2014. He was in the final year of his four-year, $8.967 million contract when the Cowboys picked up his fifth-year option for the 2018 season.

Martin was set to make $9.341 million for the 2018 season when he agreed to a six-year, $84 million extension that included $40 million guaranteed.

For his career, Martin appeared in 162 games for the Cowboys, making 162 starts for them over the course of 11 seasons. He was a seven-time All-Pro and a nine-time Pro Bowl selection.

