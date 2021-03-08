Cowboys Signing Dak Prescott To Four-Year, $160M Deal

The Dallas Cowboys announced Monday that they’ve agreed to terms with QB Dak Prescott on a new contract.

Adam Schefter reports that Prescott is signing a four-year, $160 million contract that includes a record $126 million guaranteed. The contract can top out at $164 million.

Prescott will make $42 million in the first three years of the deal. Prescott also gets $66 million to sign and $75 million in year one, per Schefter.

Schefter adds that the Cowboys place the franchise tag on Prescott tomorrow as a procedural move before the new contract is in place.

Ian Rapoport reports that Prescott receives no-tag and no-trade clauses in the agreement.

The Cowboys have scheduled a press conference for Prescott on Wednesday to formally announce the deal.

Prescott is working his way back from a surgically-repaired ankle, but Rapoport and Tom Pelissero previously reported that the Cowboys have concerns about his ankle long term.

It would have cost Dallas $37.7 million fully guaranteed had they tagged him for the second straight year.

Prescott, 27, is a former fourth-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.72 million contract and was in line to be an unrestricted free agent last year when Dallas placed the franchise tag on him.

In 2020, Prescott appeared in four games for the Cowboys and completed 68 percent of his passes for 1,856 yards, nine touchdowns and four interceptions. He also rushed for 93 yards and three touchdowns.

We had him included in our Top 100 – 2021 Free Agents list.