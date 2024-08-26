BREAKING: Cowboys Signing CeeDee Lamb To Four-Year, $136M Extension

Adam Schefter reports that the Cowboys and WR CeeDee Lamb reached an agreement today on a record four-year, $136 million deal.

This contract makes Lamb the second highest-paid non-QB in NFL history and includes a $38 million signing bonus.

Lamb’s contract slots in right behind the $35 million per year the Vikings are paying to Justin Jefferson.

Indications were that the two sides would be able to bridge the gap and get a deal done before Week 1.

The Cowboys will now turn their attention to signing QB Dak Prescott, who is set to be a free agent next year.

Lamb, 25, was a three-year starter at Oklahoma and was a consensus All-American before the Cowboys selected him with the No. 17 pick in 2020.

Lamb signed a four-year, $14,010,012 rookie contract that included a $7,749,100 signing bonus. The contract also included a fifth-year option for the 2024 season worth $17.991 million fully guaranteed, which the Cowboys decided to pick up.

He is currently set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2023, Lamb appeared in all 17 games for the Cowboys and caught 135 passes for 1,749 yards receiving and 12 touchdowns.

We had him included in our Top 100 – 2025 NFL Free Agents list.