Deshaun Watson Officially Requests Trade

According to Adam Schefter, Texans QB Deshaun Watson has officially requested a trade from the organization.

Schefter mentions Watson actually did this weeks ago, before the Texans hired David Culley as their next head coach, and that has no bearing on Watson’s thinking.

Watson has not spoken with new GM Nick Caserio or EVP Jack Easterby, Schefter adds. The Texans have maintained they don’t have interest in trading Watson.

Schefter has previously reported on widespread speculation around the league that Houston could trade Watson this offseason or be faced with the real possibility that he could holdout or not report if he isn’t traded. This appears to be the first step toward that speculation becoming a reality.

The Jets and Dolphins have come up recently as potential landing spots to watch for Watson, but it stands to reason a large percentage of the league will have interest in one of the NFL’s best young quarterbacks.

Watson, 25, was taken in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft out of Clemson by the Texans. He signed a four-year, $13.854 million with the Texans that included a fifth-year option around $17.3 million for the 2021 season.

The Texans signed Watson to a four-year deal worth as much as $177 million heading into the 2020 season, paying him $39 million a year.

In 2020, Watson appeared in all 16 games for the Texans and completed 70.2 percent of his passes for 4,823 yards with 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also rushed for 444 yards and three touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Watson and the Texans as the news is available.