BREAKING: Deshaun Watson Tore Achilles Again, 2025 Season In Jeopardy

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Browns QB Deshaun Watson underwent surgery Thursday after tearing his Achilles for a second time.

Schefter says this latest setback for Watson leaves his status for the 2025 season in jeopardy.

The Browns announced earlier in the week that Watson had a “setback” regarding his rehab from the Achilles injury.

Schefter mentions that Watson met with Dr. Robert Anderson on Thursday before undergoing the surgery.

The Browns made it clear that they already planned to bring in competition at quarterback this offseason, but it now seems like a necessity, given that we may not even see Watson play in 2025.

The team announced the following statement on Watson, via the team website: “Yesterday, Deshaun Watson underwent a second surgery to repair his right Achilles tendon rupture. Watson initially tore the tendon during the Browns’ Week 7 game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Oct. 20. His first surgery was performed on Oct. 25. Earlier this week, when Watson reported to CrossCountry Mortgage Campus for his exit physical as part of the Browns’ season-ending process, he complained of discomfort after rolling his ankle in Miami. MRI results demonstrated a re-rupture to his Achilles tendon. Dr. Bob Anderson, a foot and ankle specialist in Charlotte, NC, performed both surgeries. Watson’s recovery time and return to play status is uncertain, and he will likely miss significant time during the 2025 season.”

Watson, 29, was taken in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft out of Clemson by the Texans. He signed a four-year, $13.854 million rookie deal with the Texans that included a fifth-year option of around $17.3 million for the 2021 season.

The Texans later signed Watson to a four-year extension worth as much as $177 million heading into the 2020 season, paying him $39 million a year. However, Watson requested a trade after the season, then sat out the entire 2021 season while navigating more than two dozen lawsuits for sexual misconduct. He was later suspended for 11 games.

Watson was traded to the Browns for significant draft compensation in 2022 and signed a five-year, $230 million, fully guaranteed contract as a part of the trade. The deal runs through 2026 and includes base salaries of $46 million in each of the final two seasons.

In 2024, Watson appeared in seven games for the Browns and completed 63.4 percent of his pass attempts for 1,148 yards, five touchdowns, and three interceptions. He added 31 carries for 148 yards and another score.

We’ll have more on the Browns and Watson as the news is available.