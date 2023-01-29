BREAKING: Dolphins Hiring Vic Fangio As Defensive Coordinator

Tom Pelissero reports that the Dolphins have agreed to a three-year deal with Vic Fangio as their defensive coordinator which will make him the highest-paid coordinator in the NFL.

Pelissero adds that the deal includes a fourth-year option for the Dolphins.

Fangio drew interest from the Falcons and Panthers and had been mentioned as a possibility for other teams.

The Dolphins also interviewed Seahawks Associate HC Sean Desai, Dolphins LB coach Anthony Campanile, and Saints co-DC Kris Richard for their defensive coordinator vacancy.

Fangio, 64, began his NFL coaching career with the Saints back in 1986 as their linebackers coach. Since then, he’s established himself as one of the best defensive coordinators in the league.

He has worked for several teams including the Panthers, Colts, Texans, Ravens, and 49ers before he was hired by the Bears as their defensive coordinator back in 2015. The Broncos hired Fangio as their head coach in 2019 but he was fired and opted to sit out the 2022 season rather than take a defensive coordinator position.

In his three years with Denver, Fangio has a record of 19-30 (38.8 percent) with no playoff appearances.

