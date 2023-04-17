BREAKING: Eagles Agree To Five-Year, $255M Extension For QB Jalen Hurts

According to Ian Rapoport, the Eagles and QB Jalen Hurts have agreed to terms on a five-year, $255 million extension.

The deal makes Hurts the highest paid player in NFL history, a big reward after a breakout 2022 season that culminated in a Super Bowl appearance.

Rapoport adds the deal includes a no-trade clause and $179.3 million guaranteed. Of that sum, $110 million is fully guaranteed at signing.

The team has already announced the agreement.

Keeping the main thing in Philly. We've agreed to terms with Jalen Hurts on a 5-year extension through the 2028 season.@JalenHurts | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/etgYG5rSpf — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) April 17, 2023

Getting a deal done for Hurts was one of the team’s top priorities this offseason, especially with other quarterbacks expected to raise the bar at the position even further.

Hurts, 24, is a former second-round pick of the Eagles out of Oklahoma in 2020. He signed a four-year, $6,025,171 rookie contract with a $1,941,943 signing bonus.

Hurts was scheduled to make a base salary of $1.3 million in 2023 in the final year of that deal.

In 2022, Hurt appeared in 15 games for the Eagles and completed 66.5 percent of his passes for 3,701 yards, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also rushed for 760 yards and 13 touchdowns.