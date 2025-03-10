BREAKING: Eagles DT Milton Williams Signing With Patriots, Not Panthers

According to Ian Rapoport, the Patriots have reached a deal with Eagles DT Milton Williams worth $26 million per year.

Dianna Russini confirms the news. Williams had previously been deep in talks with the Panthers but the Patriots have deeper pockets this year and were apparently able to flip him.

Williams, 25, was a third-round pick to the Eagles out of Louisiana Tech in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $5.1 rookie contract through 2024 and made a base salary of $3.1 million this past year.

In 2024, Williams appeared in all 17 games for the Eagles and recorded 24 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, five sacks, one forced fumble and one pass defended.

