BREAKING: Eagles Signing DT Jordan Davis To Three-Year, $78M Deal

Adam Schefter reports that the Eagles are signing DT Jordan Davis to a three-year, $78 million extension, with $65 million guaranteed.

The deal makes Davis the highest-paid nose tackle in the history of the NFL.

Davis, 26, was an AP All-American as a senior and won the Chuck Bednarik Award and Outland Trophy, given to college football’s best defensive player and best interior defensive lineman, respectively. The Eagles traded up and used the No. 13 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

He signed a four-year, $17,009,274 contract that included a $9,550,381 signing bonus. The Eagles exercised his fifth-year option in 2025 worth $12.938 million fully guaranteed for the 2026 season.

In 2025, Davis appeared in all 17 games for the Eagles and recorded 72 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and six pass deflections.