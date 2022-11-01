TRADE: Falcons Trading WR Calvin Ridley To Jaguars

Mia O’Brien reports that the Jaguars are trading for suspended Falcons WR Calvin Ridley on Tuesday.

Ian Rapoport confirms the news and adds that the Falcons will receive “complex draft” compensation that can be worth at maximum a 2023 fifth-rounder and a 2024 second rounder for Ridley.

Rapoport explains the conditions attached to this trade for Ridley are that the Falcons would receive a 2023 fifth-round pick if Ridley is reinstated by a specific date, otherwise this turns into a sixth-round pick.

If he makes the team in 2024, the Falcons would receive at least a fourth. From there, he can hit a play-time milestone that makes it a third-round pick. Should the Jaguars sign him long-term, the Falcons would then receive a second-round pick.

Ridley is serving at least a one-year suspension for gambling on NFL games last season.

Ridley, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Falcons back in 2018 out of Alabama. He played out the fourth year of his four-year, $10,900,732 contract that included a $6,007,804 signing bonus.

The Falcons exercised Ridley’s fifth-year option last offseason which will cost Atlanta $11.116 million fully guaranteed in 2022.

In 2021, Ridley appeared in five games for the Falcons and caught 31 passes for 281 yards receiving and two touchdowns.