Falcons WR Calvin Ridley Stepping Away To Focus On Mental Health

Falcons’ WR Calvin Ridley announced on Twitter Saturday that he would be stepping away from football to focus on his mental health.

Ridley, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Falcons back in 2018 out of Alabama. He’s currently entering the fourth year of his four-year, $10,900,732 contract that included a $6,007,804 signing bonus.

The Falcons exercised Ridley’s fifth-year option this offseason which will cost Atlanta $11.116 million fully guaranteed in 2022.

In 2021, Ridley has appeared in five games for the Falcons and caught 31 passes for 281 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

We wish Ridley the best and will have more news on him as it becomes available.