BREAKING: Giants Release QB Daniel Jones

The New York Giants announced they have released QB Daniel Jones on Friday.

This puts an end to a tenuous relationship after Jones was benched this week in favor of Tommy DeVito after Brian Daboll didn’t fully commit to Jones as the starter after last week’s loss to the Panthers.

Jones expressed frustration over his situation yesterday, acknowledging how the team won’t play him with his $23 million injury guarantee still on the table. New York wanted to avoid being on the hook, so playing Jones was no longer an option.

Tom Pelissero notes that releasing Jones will create $22.21 million in dead money for 2025, which essentially saves them $19.395 million in cap space given the quarterback would’ve counted $41.605 million next season. New York will also free up $30.5 million in 2026.

Adam Schefter points out that Jones is expected to clear waivers because of his contract and become an unrestricted free agent.

Jones, 27, was selected by the Giants with the No. 6 overall pick out of Duke in the 2019 NFL Draft. He finished the final year of his four-year, $25,664,056 rookie contract that included a $16,684,768 signing bonus.

The Giants declined Jones’ fifth-year option entering the 2022 season. After playing out his deal, he signed a four-year, $160 million extension with the team in 2023.

In 2024, Jones has appeared in 10 games for the Giants and completed 63.3 percent of his passes for 2,070 yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions. He’s added 67 rush attempts for 265 yards and two touchdowns.