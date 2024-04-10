BREAKING: Jaguars Signing OLB Josh Allen To Five-Year, $150M Extension

According to Ian Rapoport, the Jaguars and OLB Josh Allen have agreed to terms on a new five-year extension.

Adam Schefter adds the deal has a total value of $150 million with a massive $88 million in guarantees.

It’s a similar deal to what the Giants gave OLB Brian Burns earlier this offseason after trading for him.

Both Burns and Allen were franchised and had been set to play on the one-year, guaranteed $24 million tender.

Instead, both pass rushers were locked up to long-term deals, although Allen was able to get his from his original team.

Allen, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2019. He played out the fourth year of his four-year, $22,742,636 rookie contract that included a $14,560,100 signing bonus.

The Jaguars picked up the fifth-year option for Allen which saw him earn $11.5 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season.

In 2023, Allen appeared in 17 games for the Jaguars and recorded 66 tackles, 17.5 sacks, one interception, and two forced fumbles.