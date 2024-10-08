BREAKING: Jets Fire HC Robert Saleh

According to Adam Schefter, the Jets are firing HC Robert Saleh today.

Saleh was under a lot of pressure this year but it’s still a massive surprise that New York has made the decision to let him go now instead of letting the year play out.

The Jets are 2-3 with a big division game coming up against the Bills next Monday night.

Saleh, 45, began his NFL coaching career with the Texans in 2005 as a defensive intern. He eventually worked his way up to assistant linebackers coach before he took over as the Seahawks defensive quality control coach in 2011.

The Jaguars later hired Saleh as their linebackers coach where he remained for three seasons. The 49ers hired him as their defensive coordinator in 2017. He was hired as the head coach of the Jets in 2021.

In four seasons with the Jets, Saleh compiled a record of 20-36 with no playoff appearances.

We’ll have more on Saleh and the Jets as the news is available.