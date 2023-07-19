Jets Trading WR Denzel Mims To Lions

Connor Hughes reports that the Jets are trading WR Denzel Mims to the Lions.

According to Ian Rapoport, the Jets will receive a conditional 2025 sixth-round pick for Mims and a 2025 seventh-round pick.

Josina Anderson just reported that the Jets and Lions have had “exploratory” trade talks regarding Mims and it looks like the two parties were able to strike a deal.

The Jets were prepared to waive Mims had a trade not surfaced in the near future. However, it looks like Mims will be playing for the Lions in 2023.

Other teams mentioned as having some level of interest in Mims include the Cowboys, Steelers and Patriots.

Mims, 25, was selected with the No. 59 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Jets out of Baylor. He’s in the final year of his four-year, $5,433,700 rookie contract that includes a $1,511,782 signing bonus.

Mims will be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2021, Mims appeared in 11 games for the Jets and caught eight passes for 133 yards receiving and no touchdowns.