BREAKING: Packers DT Kenny Clark Agrees To Three-Year, $64M Extension

Ian Rapoport reports that Packers DT Kenny Clark has agreed to terms on a three-year, $64 million extension that includes $29 million in 2024.

According to Tom Silverstein, the contract includes a $17.5 million signing bonus.

He was set to make $17 million in the final year of his contract and has been negotiating with the Packers going back to June.

Clark, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2016 out of UCLA. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $9.3 million contract when the Packers picked up his fifth-year option.

He stood to make a base salary of $7,690,000 for the 2020 season under the fifth-year option when Green Bay signed him to a four-year, $70 million extension.

Clark was entering the final year of that contract and was due a base salary of $15.55 million in 2024.

In 2023, Clark appeared in all 17 games for the Packers and recorded 44 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and three pass deflections. Pro Football Focus had him graded as the No. 32 interior defender out of 130 qualifying players.

We will have more on Clark as it becomes available.