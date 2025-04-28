Falcons Officially Sign 11 UDFAs

The Atlanta Falcons announced they have officially signed 11 undrafted free agents.
The following is a list of the 11 UDFAs the Falcons signed so far:
- Miami DT Simeon Barrow
- Kansas CB Cobee Bryant
- Michigan State RB Nathan Carter
- Oregon State C Joshua Gray
- North Dakota State LB Nick Kubitz
- Oregon CB Dontae Manning
- San Jose State WR Nick Nash
- South Carolina TE Joshua Simon
- Vanderbilt WR Quincy Skinner
- Iowa State S Malik Verdon
- Gerogia Tech OT Jordan Williams
Nash, 25, was a two-year starter at San Jose State and converted to receiver after spending the first two years of his collegiate career at quarterback. He earned Consensus All-American and First Team All-MWC honors in 2024, along with Second Team All-MWC in 2023.
He was a two-star recruit and the 273rd-ranked athlete in the 2018 recruiting class.
During his college career, Nash appeared in 55 games and recoreded 163 receptions for 2,212 yards (13.57 YPC) and 25 touchdowns.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!