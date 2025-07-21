BREAKING: Packers Sign RT Zach Tom To Four-Year, $88M Deal

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Packers and OT Zach Tom have reached an agreement on a four-year extension that will keep him in Green Bay for the foreseeable future.

According to Pelissero, the contract is worth $88 million and has a max value of $92 million. Tom receives a 30.2 million Signing Bonus, which is the largest signing bonus for an Offensive Lineman in the history of the NFL.

Tom, 26, was a three-year starter at Wake Forest, spending one year at center and two at left tackle. He was an honorable mention All-ACC selection at center in 2019 and a second-team All-American, first-team All-ACC as a senior in 2021.

The Packers selected Tom with the No. 140 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He’s in the third year of a four-year rookie contract worth $4.164 million including a $504,366 signing bonus.

In 2024, Tom made 17 starts for the Packers at right tackle. Pro Football Focus graded him as the No. 4 tackle out of 140 qualifying players.

