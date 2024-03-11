BREAKING: Packers To Sign RB Josh Jacobs

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Packers are expected to sign RB Josh Jacobs to a contract on Monday.

This is among the most surprising moves in the early part of free agency.

The Packers were clearly in the market for running back help, but it seemed like they would add a compliment to Aaron Jones. However, Jacobs is a front-line running back talent and should project as the team’s starter.

Jacobs, 26, was selected with the No. 24 overall pick by the Raiders out of Alabama in 2019. He later agreed to a four-year, $11,933,394 rookie contract that included a $6,698,832 signing bonus.

Las Vegas declined Jacobs’ fifth-year options ahead of the 2022 season, which set him up to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023. The team then used the franchise tag on Jacobs worth $10.09 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season. However, the two sides agreed to an amended one-year deal after Jacobs held out during training camp.

In 2023, Jacobs appeared in 13 games for the Raiders and rushed for 805 yards on 233 carries (3.5 YPC) to go along with 37 receptions for 296 yards and six total touchdowns.

