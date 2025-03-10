Panthers Nearing Deal With DT Milton Williams

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Panthers are nearing a deal with former Eagles DT Milton Williams.

Williams, 25, was a third-round pick to the Eagles out of Louisiana Tech in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $5.1 rookie contract through 2024 and made a base salary of $3.1 million this past year.

In 2024, Williams appeared in all 17 games for the Eagles and recorded 24 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, five sacks, one forced fumble and one pass defended.

We have him included in our Top 100 2025 NFL Free Agents list.