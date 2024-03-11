BREAKING: Panthers Trade Brian Burns To Giants

According to Ian Rapoport, the Panthers and Giants have agreed to terms on a trade for OLB Brian Burns.

Rapoport adds that Burns is signing a five-year contract worth up to $150 million and includes $87.5 million guaranteed with New York.

Here’s the trade compensation:

Giants get:

DE Brian Burns

Panthers get:

2024 second-round pick

2025 fifth-round pick

Multiple reports indicated the two sides have been working toward this for some time.

Burns, 25, was drafted by the Panthers No. 16 overall in the first round out of Florida State in 2019. He played out the fourth year of a four-year, $13,540,186 rookie contract that included a $7,867,408 signing bonus.

The Panthers exercised the fifth-year option for Burns for the 2023 season which cost them $16.012 million fully guaranteed. He’ll be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2023, Burns appeared in 16 games for the Panthers and recorded 50 total tackles, 16 tackles for loss, eight sacks, one forced fumble, one recovery, and two pass deflections.

We’ll have more on Burns as the news is available.