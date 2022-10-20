BREAKING: Panthers Trading RB Christian McCaffrey To 49ers

Adam Schefter reports that the Panthers are trading star RB Christian McCaffrey to the 49ers on Thursday for draft pick compensation.

Ian Rapoport has the full terms of the trade:

49ers receive:

RB Christian McCaffrey

Panthers receive:

2023 second-round pick

2023 third-round pick

2023 fourth-round pick

2024 fifth-round pick

The Panthers initially resisted overtures for McCaffrey before deciding to listen to offers earlier in the week.

Reports listed the Broncos, 49ers, Rams and Bills as teams with varying degrees of interest. However, it appears as though the 49ers stepped to close the deal in the end.

McCaffrey seems like a great fit in Kyle Shanahan’s offense as a run/pass weapon for them moving forward.

As for the Panthers, they were going nowhere this season and could now be in position to secure the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 draft to go along with the bevy of picks they just secured from the 49ers. A rebuild is in order, but Carolina is well-positioned to make quick progress now.

McCaffrey, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Panthers back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $17.224 million contract when the Panthers signed him to a new four-year, $64 million contract extension that also included his expected fifth-year option.

Carolina opted to restructure McCaffrey’s deal this past March. He’s set to make salaries of $11.8 million and $11.8 million over the next two seasons.

In 2022, McCaffrey has appeared in five games for the Panthers and rushed for 324 yards on 72 carries (4.5 YPC) to go along with 26 receptions for 188 yards receiving and three total touchdowns.