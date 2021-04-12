Patriots Release WR Julian Edelman, Retirement Possible

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Patriots have released WR Julian Edelman on Monday with a failed physical designation.

According to Adam Schefter, the Patriots’ decision to release Edelman on Monday is expected to be a “technicality” and part of him retiring from the NFL.

Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald reported last week that Edelman was going to try to play in 2021 but a source familiar with his knee issues told her that it’s unlikely he can make it through the entire season.

Edelman has dealt with knee problems the past two seasons and while surgery has provided some temporary relief, Guregian says she’s told nothing can fix the underlying issue.

Edelman was limited to six games in 2020. He was designated to return from injured reserve but never made it back to the field.

Edelman, 34, is a former seventh-round pick of the Patriots back in 2009. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $17 million contract when the Patriots signed him to a two-year extension worth up to $18 million in 2019.

Edelman was set to make a base salary of $2.8 million for the 2021 season.

According to OverTheCap.com, releasing Edelman will free up $3,437,500 of available cap space while creating $2,666,668 in dead money.

In 2020, Edelman appeared in six games for the Patriots and caught 21 passes for 315 yards receiving and no touchdowns. He also rushed twice for 22 yards.