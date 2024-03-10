TRADE: Patriots Trading QB Mac Jones To Jaguars

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Patriots are finalizing a trade that will send QB Mac Jones to the Jaguars.

Schefter says that the two teams were discussing a sixth-round pick for Jones.

Reports made it clear that New England was likely to trade Jones and give him a fresh start elsewhere this offseason.

Jones lost the starting job this past season and was demoted and it was clear he wasn’t going to be back with the Patriots, who are expected to draft another quarterback this year at No. 3 overall.

Jones, 25, took over as the starter for Alabama in 2020 and led one of the best offenses in school history. He was a consensus All-American as a redshirt junior and won the Davey O’Brien Award before declaring for the draft. The Patriots took Jones with pick No. 15 overall in 2021.

Jones signed a four-year, $15,586,353 contract with the Patriots that includes a $8,695,530 signing bonus. The Patriots will have a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024.

In 2023, Jones appeared in 11 games for the Patriots and completed 64.9 percent of his pass attempts for 2,120 yards, 10 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He also rushed 26 times for 96 yards.