BREAKING: Raiders Reach Agreement With Pete Carroll On Three-Year Deal

Adam Schefter is now reporting that Pete Carroll and the Raiders have now reached an agreement on a three-year deal with a fourth-year team option.

Momentum had clearly been building for Carroll to take over as the team’s head coach with negotiations ramping up Friday morning.

The Raiders now have their new regime in place with GM John Spytek and Carroll at the helm along with minority owner Tom Brady, who has had a large say in the direction of the team.

It will be very interesting to see who joins the Raiders’ coaching staff in the coming days/weeks.

Carroll, 73, was hired as the Seahawks head coach back in 2010 and was in the role for 12 years. He was previously the head coach at USC and had a stint in the NFL as the head coach of the Jets and Patriots in the late 1990s.

Since taking the job in Seattle, Carroll led the team to a record of 227-137-1 in 14 seasons to go along with 10 playoff appearances, two trips to the Super Bowl and a championship in 2013.

Seattle and Carroll mutually agreed he would step down as head coach after the 2023 season and he remained in a consulting role.

We will have more on the Carroll and the Raiders head coaching search as it becomes available.