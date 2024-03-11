BREAKING: Raiders Signing DT Christian Wilkins For Four Years, $110M Base

According to Ian Rapoport, the Raiders are signing DT Christian Wilkins to an eye-popping contract.

We’ll see what holds up when the full details come out later, but Rapoport says Wilkins is getting a four-year, $110 million base value deal from Las Vegas, with $84.75 million guaranteed.

That’s over $27 million a year and a guarantee package that would rival what the Chiefs just gave DT Chris Jones.

Las Vegas wanted to improve their defensive tackle room, and they clearly meant business, outbidding what reports said would be a “robust” market for Wilkins.

Wilkins, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2019 out of Clemson. He signed a four-year, $15,439,100 contract with Miami that included a $9,248,436 signing bonus and played out the deal.

He made a salary of $10,753,000 in 2023 under his fifth-year option.

In 2023, Wilkins appeared in all 17 games and recorded 65 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and a career-high nine sacks.

