BREAKING: Raiders Signing WR Amari Cooper

Jordan Schultz reports that the Raiders are signing veteran WR Amari Cooper to a one-year deal.

According to Ian Rapoport, Cooper receives a one-year contract with a base value of $3.5 million and includes $500,000 in per-game roster bonuses and another $2 million available in incentives.

If Cooper reaches those, the contract is worth up to $6 million in 2025.

He is now being reunited with the team that originally drafted him back in 2015.

The Raiders could use some receiver depth, especially with Jakobi Meyers requesting a trade. Cooper was our best available free agent at this point in the year and could be a quality addition for Las Vegas, assuming he can get up to speed over the next few weeks.

Cooper, 31, is a former No. 4 overall pick by the Raiders out of Alabama in the 2015 NFL Draft. The Raiders traded him to the Cowboys for a first-round pick midway through the 2018 season.

He played out the final year of his four-year, $22.7 million contract, as well as his fifth-year option, which cost Dallas $13,924,000 for 2019. He was set to be an unrestricted free agent when he signed a five-year, $100 million contract with the Cowboys in 2020.

The Browns then acquired him, along with a sixth-round pick, via a trade with Dallas that saw the Cowboys receive a fifth and sixth-round pick.

In July of 2024, Cooper and the Browns agreed to a one-year restructured contract that guaranteed him $20 million and added an additional $5 million in incentives to his current deal. He was scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025 when Cleveland traded him during the season to the Bills for a package including a third-round pick.

In 2024, Cooper appeared in six games for the Browns and eight games for the Bills. He caught 44 passes on 85 targets for 547 yards and four touchdowns.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available NFL Free Agents list.