BREAKING: Raiders Signing WR Jakobi Meyers To Three-Year, $33M Deal

According to Ian Rapoport, the Raiders are signing WR Jakobi Meyers to a three-year, $33 million deal.

Rapoport adds Meyers will get $21 million guaranteed but this is still a lot weaker than the market many were anticipating for Meyers. He’s the first free agent receiver to actually sign so far in free agency.

Meyers, 26, went undrafted in 2019 out of North Carolina State but eventually signed with the Patriots and made the 53-man roster as a rookie, plus each of the two years since.

The Patriots tendered Meyers as a restricted free agent in 2022 at the second-round level for $4 million. He’s set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2022, Meyers appeared in 14 games for the Patriots and recorded 67 receptions on 96 targets for 804 yards (12.0 YPC) and six touchdowns.

We have him listed in our Top 100 2023 NFL Free Agents list.