BREAKING: Saints S Tyrann Mathieu Announces Retirement

Saints S Tyrann Mathieu has announced his retirement from the NFL, the team posted on social media.

The Saints revised his contract earlier this offseason to keep him for the 2025 season, but things have changed as the veteran instead calls it a career.

Mathieu, 33, is a former third-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2013. He was entering the third year of his five-year, $64.1 million contract that included $35 million guaranteed when the Cardinals released him.

The Texans later signed Mathieu to a one-year contract worth $7 million before agreeing to a three-year, $42 million deal with the Chiefs in 2019. He signed a three-year deal worth $33 million that included $18 million fully guaranteed with the Saints in 2022.

He was entering the last year of his contract and was set to make a base salary of $7,000,000 in 2024 before signing an extension, which was later restructured.

In his career, Mathieu appeared in 180 games over 12 seasons with the Cardinals, Chiefs and Saints. He recorded 838 total tackles, 36 interceptions and seven forced fumbles. He was a three-time Pro Bowler, three-time All-Pro selection and Super Bowl champ with the Chiefs in 2019.