Seahawks Releasing LB Bobby Wagner

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Seahawks have informed veteran LB Bobby Wagner that they’re releasing him.

This comes just hours after the news surfaced that the Seahawks are trading Russell Wilson to the Broncos.

Wagner, 31, is a former second-round pick by the Seahawks out of Utah State in the 2012 NFL Draft. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $43 million deal and set to earn a base salary of $10.5 million in 2019 when he agreed to a new three-year, $54 million deal.

Wagner was entering the final year of that deal in 2022 and scheduled to make a base salary of $16.35 million.

According to OverTheCap.com, releasing Wagner will free up $16.6 million of available cap space while creating $3,750,000 in dead money.

In 2021, Wagner appeared in 16 games for the Seahawks and recorded 170 total tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, one interception, one forced fumble and five pass defenses. Pro Football Focus graded him as the No. 14 linebacker out of 84 qualifying players.