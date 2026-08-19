BREAKING: Seahawks Signing CB Trevon Diggs

According to Jordan Schultz, the Seahawks are signing CB Trevon Diggs to their roster on a one-year deal.

This is interesting to note because Seattle does not technically have a deal finalized with CB Terrion Arnold yet. Arnold will be placed on the commissioner’s exempt list if signed and wouldn’t be available to practice or play.

There are no such restrictions for Diggs’ availability. He had a workout for Seattle on Tuesday.

Diggs, 27, was drafted in the second round out of Alabama by Dallas in 2020. He signed a four-year, $6.32 million rookie deal that included a $2.157 million signing bonus.

Diggs was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024 when he signed a five-year, $97 million contract extension, which included a $21.25 million signing bonus with Dallas.

Dallas let him go near the end of the 2025 season, however and he was claimed by the Packers. Green Bay released him this past offseason.

In 2025, Diggs appeared in nine games for the Cowboys and Packers and recorded 27 tackles, one tackle for loss, and no interceptions or pass defenses.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available NFL Free Agents list.