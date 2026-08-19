Browns Signing DE Jamil Muhammad

According to Aaron Wilson, the Browns are signing DE Jamil Muhammad to a contract.

Muhammad, 25, started his college career at Georgia State before eventually transferring to USC and spending two seasons with the Trojans. He signed on with the Rams as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 NFL Draft and was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Rams re-signed him to the practice squad but let him go in November. He had a stint with the Panthers on the practice squad.

During his five-year college career, Muhammad recorded 143 total tackles, 23 tackles for loss, 15 sacks, five forced fumbles, two recoveries, including one returned for a touchdown, one interception and four pass deflections in 60 career games.