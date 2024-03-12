Steelers Trading WR Diontae Johnson To Panthers For CB Donte Jackson & Pick Swap

Adam Schefter reports the Steelers are trading WR Diontae Johnson to the Panthers on Tuesday.

According to Mike Kaye, Pittsburgh is acquiring CB Donte Jackson from Carolina, while the Panthers are also sending the No. 240th overall pick in exchange for the Steelers’ No. 178 pick in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft.

The trade details are:

Panthers receive WR Diontae Johnson, 2024 7th-rd pick (240)

Steelers receive DB Donte Jackson, 2024 6th-rd pick (178)

Johnson is due a $3 million roster bonus on Friday upon his arrival in Carolina.

Rumors have been circulating for a few weeks now that Johnson could be a trade candidate.

Earlier this week, it was reported Pittsburgh was open to trading Johnson, who is entering the final year of his contract. Carolina was the first reported interest in him.

Johnson, 27, was selected with the No. 66 overall pick in the third round by the Steelers out of Toledo back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $4,251,708 contract that included a $1,129,110 signing bonus.

Johnson was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he signed a two-year, $36 million extension entering the 2022 season.

In 2023, Johnson appeared in 13 games for the Steelers and caught 51 passes for 717 yards receiving and five touchdowns.

Jackson, 28, was selected with the No. 55 overall pick by the Panthers out of LSU in 2018. He finished out the final year of a four-year, $4,812,526 contract that included a $1,580,020 signing bonus before agreeing to a three-year contract worth $35.1 million with the Panthers in 2022.

In 2023, Jackson appeared in 16 games for the Panthers and recorded 59 tackles and no interceptions.