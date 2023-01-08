BREAKING: Texans Fire HC Lovie Smith

Update:

The Houston Texans have confirmed the news that Lovie Smith is out as head coach after one season.

A statement from General Manager Nick Caserio: pic.twitter.com/rq44KxC2y1 — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) January 9, 2023

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Texans have fired HC Lovie Smith on Sunday.

Recent reports had said that Smith’s job was in danger and it appears a Week 18 win over the Colts wasn’t enough to save it.

The Texans have now fired coaches each of the past two years.

Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon has been mentioned as a name to watch for Houston. Gannon was a finalist for the job last year.

It remains to be seen whether GM Nick Caserio will get another season and a third opportunity to hire a head coach.

Smith, 64, began his coaching career back in 1980. He worked for a number of colleges before the Buccaneers hired him as their linebackers coach in 1996.

Smith was eventually hired as the Rams’ defensive coordinator before taking the Bears’ coaching job in 2004. He spent nine years in Chicago before the Buccaneers hired him in 2014.

After just two seasons with the Bucs, Smith was fired and eventually hired as the head coach at Illinois. The Texans hired Smith as their defensive coordinator in 2021 and he was promoted to head coach in 2022.

During his NFL coaching career, Smith led the Bears and Buccaneers to a record of 89-87 (50.6 percent), which includes three playoff appearances and a trip to the Super Bowl in 2006. He has a 3-13-1 record so far in his first season with the Texans.