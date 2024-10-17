AFC Notes: DeAndre Hopkins, Jonathan Taylor, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor has missed the last two games because of a high ankle sprain. He said his injury is feeling better this week and he’s been dealing with ankle injuries for a long time.

“I’m definitely feeling better this week,” Taylor said, via NFL.com. “Ankles are nothing new to me. I’ve been dealing with them for quite a bit. I’m doing everything in my power to be back out there again this week. You know, the high ankles are always tricky, especially when you’re playing a high-contact sport like this. But I’m sure I’m up for the challenge. Me and the training staff in Indianapolis, we’re going to do everything that we can to be back out there this week and in the coming weeks going forward.”

Colts HC Shane Steichen said QB Anthony Richardson (oblique) was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice, while Taylor is “doing a lot better,” but they still haven’t determined his availability, via George Bremer.

said QB (oblique) was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice, while Taylor is “doing a lot better,” but they still haven’t determined his availability, via George Bremer. Steichen said RB Trey Sermon is dealing with a knee issue, per Joel Erickson.

is dealing with a knee issue, per Joel Erickson. As for WR Michael Pittman Jr. (back), Steichen said he left Week 6 in good shape and will play “as long as he’s feeling good,” via Bremer.

Texans

Aaron Wilson reports Texans second-round CB Kamari Lassiter is expected to miss “at least a few more games” but is making progress with his recovery from a scapula fracture.

is expected to miss “at least a few more games” but is making progress with his recovery from a scapula fracture. Wilson’s sources indicate Lassiter is expected to make a full recovery this season without requiring surgery.

According to Wilson, S Jimmie Ward aggravated his groin injury is expected to miss Week 7.

Titans

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says the Titans don’t seem particularly eager to trade WR DeAndre Hopkins right now and Hopkins isn’t necessarily angling to get out of Tennessee.

right now and Hopkins isn’t necessarily angling to get out of Tennessee. Titans HC Brian Callahan said QB Will Levis needs to regain confidence: “Will Levis has to work through the negativity, and regain his confidence. No one is going to give it to you.” (Jim Wyatt)