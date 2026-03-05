BREAKING: Texans Signing DE Danielle Hunter To One-Year – $40.1 Million Fully-Guaranteed Extension

The Houston Texans are signing DE Danielle Hunter to a one-year, $40.1 million fully-guaranteed extension, according to Jordan Schultz.
Hunter has been a staple on the team’s perimeter and is now locked in through the 2027 season.
The deal also includes a $30.7 million signing bonus, according to Tom Pelissero.
Hunter, 31, is a former third-round pick of the Vikings back in 2015. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.969 million rookie contract when Minnesota re-signed him to a five-year, $72 million extension that included $40 million guaranteed to go along with a $15 million signing bonus.
The two sides reworked his deal a few times to move money around. Hunter finally played through the deal and became an unrestricted free agent in 2024, signing a two-year, $49 million deal with the Texans.
He signed a one-year, $30 million extension last off-season.
In 2025, Hunter appeared in all 17 games for the Texans and recorded 54 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 15 sacks, three forced fumbles and three pass deflections.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!