BREAKING: Texans Signing DE Danielle Hunter To One-Year – $40.1 Million Fully-Guaranteed Extension

The Houston Texans are signing DE Danielle Hunter to a one-year, $40.1 million fully-guaranteed extension, according to Jordan Schultz.

Hunter has been a staple on the team’s perimeter and is now locked in through the 2027 season.

The deal also includes a $30.7 million signing bonus, according to Tom Pelissero.

Hunter, 31, is a former third-round pick of the Vikings back in 2015. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.969 million rookie contract when Minnesota re-signed him to a five-year, $72 million extension that included $40 million guaranteed to go along with a $15 million signing bonus.

The two sides reworked his deal a few times to move money around. Hunter finally played through the deal and became an unrestricted free agent in 2024, signing a two-year, $49 million deal with the Texans.

He signed a one-year, $30 million extension last off-season.

In 2025, Hunter appeared in all 17 games for the Texans and recorded 54 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 15 sacks, three forced fumbles and three pass deflections.