BREAKING: Texans Signing DE Danielle Hunter To Two-Year, $49M Deal

Jordan Schultz reports the Texans are signing DE Danielle Hunter to a contract on Tuesday.

According to Adam Schefter, Houston is signing Hunter to a two-year, $49 million deal that includes $48 million guaranteed. Hunter can make an additional two million through incentives, giving him a max deal of $51 million.

Hunter was one of the best available players remaining and looked for a huge deal as one of the top pass rushers on the market.

Earlier today, Houston and the Colts were both mentioned as teams connected to Hunter.

Hunter, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Vikings back in 2015. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.969 million rookie contract when Minnesota re-signed him to a five-year, $72 million extension that included $40 million guaranteed to go along with a $15 million signing bonus.

The two sides reworked his deal a few times to move money around. Hunter is now an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2023, Hunter appeared in all 17 games for the Vikings and recorded 83 tackles, 16.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, and two recoveries.

We had him included in our Top 100 – 2024 NFL Free Agents list.