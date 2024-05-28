BREAKING: Texans Signing WR Nico Collins To Extension

According to Dianna Russini, the Texans and WR Nico Collins are in agreement on a new contract extension.

Russini says it’s a three-year deal that pays Collins around $24 million a season. Adam Schefter elaborates that it’s a $72.75 million deal with $52 million guaranteed and upside for $75 million in incentives.

Collins was entering the final year of his rookie contract. He’s the latest receiver to cash in big-time this offseason.

The Texans’ blockbuster trade for WR Stefon Diggs had created some speculation about what it meant for Collins long-term, but Diggs is only under contract for one year and Collis is now locked up until 2027.

Collins, 25, was a third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Michigan. He’s entering the final year of his four-year, $4,871,517 rookie contract that included a $902,921 signing bonus.

In 2023, Collins appeared in 15 games for the Texans and caught 80 passes on 109 targets for 1,297 yards receiving and eight touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Collins as the news is available.