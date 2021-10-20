BREAKING: Texans Working On Trading Deshaun Watson To Dolphins

According to John McClain and Mark Berman, the Texans are working on a potential deal to trade QB Deshaun Watson to the Miami Dolphins.

The two say the teams are optimistic a deal could be hammered out this week. If not, they have until the NFL trade deadline on November 2.

Miami has long been thought to be the landing spot for Watson that makes the most sense. But the legal situation Watson faces has been a massive roadblock to a trade and had made one appear unlikely to materialize.

Jay Glazer of FOX Sports reported a few weeks ago that the Texans’ stance has started to soften a bit and are now more open to trading Watson than they have been throughout the year.

Houston wasn’t fielding trade inquiries throughout the offseason for Watson, even though he had requested a trade and made it clear that he wasn’t going to play for them again.

Glazer mentioned that the Texans have already been offered three first-round picks and three third-round picks for Watson, but they had been holding out for an even better deal.

Watson, 26, was taken in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft out of Clemson by the Texans. He signed a four-year, $13.854 million with the Texans that included a fifth-year option around $17.3 million for the 2021 season.

The Texans signed Watson to a four-year deal worth as much as $177 million heading into the 2020 season, paying him $39 million a year.

In 2020, Watson appeared in all 16 games for the Texans and completed 70.2 percent of his passes for 4,823 yards with 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also rushed for 444 yards and three touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Watson as the news is available.