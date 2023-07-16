BREAKING: Titans Expected To Sign WR DeAndre Hopkins

Doug Kyed reports that the Titans are expected to sign veteran WR DeAndre Hopkins, with the deal becoming official over the next few days.

Ian Rapoport reports that the deal is for two years at $26 million and is worth up to $32 million with incentives. Hopkins will have a base salary of $12 million for 2023 with a chance to earn up to $15 million.

Hopkins took official visits with both the Titans and the Patriots but left each visit without signing a contract despite a reported push from the Patriots to close a deal.

While it appeared Hopkins was remaining patient to increase his market and receive a better deal, the Titans now seem to have closed the gap and reached an agreement with one of the top remaining free agents.

Hopkins, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Texans back in 2013. Houston later traded Hopkins to the Cardinals in return for David Johnson and draft picks.

Hopkins was in the third year of his five-year, $81 million extension that included $49 million guaranteed when he agreed to a two-year, $54.5 million extension with the Cardinals.

Hopkins was owed base salaries of $19,450,000 and $14,915,000 over the final two years of the agreement when the Cardinals opted to release him.

In 2022, Hopkins appeared in nine games for the Cardinals and caught 64 passes for 717 yards receiving and three touchdowns.

