BREAKING: Titans Hiring Robert Saleh As Head Coach

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Titans are working to finalize a deal to hire 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh as their head coach.

Saleh had a second interview with the Titans on Monday and was set to meet with the Cardinals next before Tennessee appears to have stepped up to close the deal.

Here’s the full list of candidates for the Titans’ job:

Chiefs OC Matt Nagy

Packers DC Jeff Hafley

Former Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy

Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo

Colts DC Lou Anarumo

Broncos DC Vance Joseph

Former Falcons HC Raheem Morris

Former Cowboys HC Jason Garrett

Steelers OC Arthur Smith

Former Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel

Interim HC Mike McCoy

Former Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon

Former Giants HC Brian Daboll

Former Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury

Rams DC Chris Shula

Chargers DC Jesse Minter

There appeared to be enough buzz about Matt Nagy getting the Titans’ job where it appeared as though he was the favorite for the position. However, it looks like Tennessee was sold on giving Saleh another shot at being a head coach.

Saleh, 46, began his NFL coaching career with the Texans in 2005 as a defensive intern. He eventually worked his way up to assistant linebackers coach before he took over as the Seahawks’ defensive quality control coach in 2011.

The Jaguars later hired Saleh as their linebackers coach, where he remained for three seasons. The 49ers hired him as their defensive coordinator in 2017. He was hired as the head coach of the Jets in 2021 but was fired following the 2024 season. Saleh rejoined the 49ers as defensive coordinator in 2025.

In four seasons with the Jets, Saleh compiled a record of 20-36 with no playoff appearances.

In 2025, the 49ers’ defense ranks 13th in points allowed, 20th in total yards allowed, 11th in rushing yards allowed, and 25th in passing yards allowed.