Titans Designating WR Julio Jones As Post-June 1 Release

Adam Schefter and Dianna Russini are reporting that the Titans are planning to release WR Julio Jones after one season in Tennessee.

Ian Rapoport confirms the news and adds that this will be a post-June 1 release for Jones.

According to OverTheCap.com, releasing Jones this way will free up $9,513,000 of available cap space while creating $4.8 million in dead money.

Jones, 33, was a first-round pick of the Falcons back in 2011. He was in the fifth year of his six-year, $81.432 million contract that includes $47 million guaranteed when he agreed to a three-year, $66 million fully guaranteed contract extension in 2019.

The Falcons traded Jones to the Titans with three years remaining on that deal. He was set to make a base salary of $15.3 million in 2021 when he restructured his deal.

Jones was set to make a base salary of $11,513,000 for the 2022 season.

In 2021, Jones played in 10 games recording 31 catches for 434 yards and one touchdown.