BREAKING: Titans Signing WR Calvin Ridley To Four-Year, $92M Deal

According to Ian Rapoport, the Titans have agreed with WR Calvin Ridley to a four-year, $92 million deal that includes $50 million guaranteed.

Earlier today, it was reported the sense was Ridley was leaning toward re-signing with the Jaguars over leaving for the Patriots. Now that Ridley reached free agency, Tennessee swooped in with a splash move.

One factor in the Jaguars’ delay to sign Ridley until after the start of the new league year on Wednesday was to give the Falcons a third-round pick instead of a second. But allowing Ridley to reach the open market clearly hurt Jacksonville here.

Ridley, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Falcons back in 2018 out of Alabama. He played out the fourth year of his four-year, $10,900,732 contract that included a $6,007,804 signing bonus.

The Falcons exercised Ridley’s fifth-year option which was scheduled to cost Atlanta $11.116 million fully guaranteed in 2022. However, it was tolled a year following his suspension for gambling. The Jaguars acquired the deal as a part of their trade for Ridley at the deadline in 2022.

He quickly tested the market as an unrestricted free agent in 2024 after concluding his contract with Jacksonville.

In 2023, Ridley appeared in 17 games for the Jaguars and caught 76 passes for 1,016 yards receiving and eight touchdowns.