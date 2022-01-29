BREAKING: Tom Brady Retiring From NFL

Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington are reporting that Buccaneers QB Tom Brady has made the decision to retire from the NFL after 22 seasons in the league.

Tom Brady is retiring from football after 22 extraordinary seasons, multiple sources tell @JeffDarlington and me. More coming on https://t.co/rDZaVFhcDQ. pic.twitter.com/6CHWmMlyXg — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 29, 2022

Indications were that Brady was likely to call it a career this offseason and Jason La Canfora reported recently that a formal announcement was expected to come at some point in the near future.

Brady’s tone regarding his future notably changed last week after the Buccaneers were eliminated from the playoffs, as he explained the importance of being available for his wife and kids.

Brady finishes the greatest career in NFL history and will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer come 2027.

Brady, 44, is a former sixth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2000. He was in the final year of his two-year, $41 million contract when he agreed to another two-year extension in 2017.

Brady made $23 million for the 2019 season and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2020 when he agreed to a fully guaranteed two-year, $50 million deal with the Buccaneers.

For his career, Brady threw for 84,250 yards, 624 touchdowns, 203 interceptions while completing 64.2 percent of his passes. He was a seven-time Super Bowl champion, a five-time Super Bowl MVP, a three-time MVP, 15-time Pro Bowler and made six All-Pro teams in his career.

Brady is the all-time leader in touchdown passes and yards.