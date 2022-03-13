BREAKING: Tom Brady Unretiring, Returning To Buccaneers For 2022 Season

Tom Brady announced via his Twitter account on Sunday that he is no longer retiring and will instead return to the Buccaneers for the 2022 season.

These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG pic.twitter.com/U0yhRKVKVm — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 13, 2022

Brady made the decision to retire just a few months ago, but there were indications that he could be considering a return to the NFL, despite his prior announcement.

The Buccaneers also did not place him on the reserve/retired list and said that they were hoping he would change his mind.

Brady, 44, is a former sixth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2000. He was in the final year of his two-year, $41 million contract when he agreed to another two-year extension in 2017.

Brady made $23 million for the 2019 season and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2020 when he agreed to a fully guaranteed two-year, $50 million deal with the Buccaneers.

Brady has one more year on his current deal and would be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

For his career, Brady threw for 84,250 yards, 624 touchdowns, 203 interceptions while completing 64.2 percent of his passes. He was a seven-time Super Bowl champion, a five-time Super Bowl MVP, a three-time MVP, 15-time Pro Bowler and made six All-Pro teams in his career.

Brady is the all-time leader in touchdown passes and yards.