Eagles Signing RB AJ Dillon

According to Jordan Schultz, the Eagles are signing former Packers RB AJ Dillon on Wednesday.

Dillon sat out this past year on injured reserve in Green Bay with a stinger issue. He was on an expiring contract and is an unrestricted free agent.

Dillon, 26, is a former second-round pick out of Boston College by the Packers back in 2020. He played out the final year of his four-year, $5,285,827 rookie contract that included a $1,404,238 signing bonus.

He was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent when Green Bay re-signed him on a rare four-year qualifying offer. However, he was placed on season-ending injured reserve coming out of the preseason.

In 2023, Dillon appeared in 15 games for the Packers and rushed for 613 yards on 178 carries (3.4 YPC) to go along with 22 receptions for 223 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

