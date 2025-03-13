Steelers Signing QB Mason Rudolph To Two-Year, $8M Contract

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports the Steelers are signing former Titans QB Mason Rudolph to a two-year, $8 million contract.

Garafolo adds Rudolph had multiple offers and considered a return to Tennessee but will instead opt for a reunion in Pittsburgh. Rudolph is the first quarterback under contract for the Steelers as they figure out their starting situation.

Rudolph, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Steelers back in 2018. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3,921,866 rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $1.247 million in 2021 when he signed a one-year extension with a base value of $5 million.

Rudolph returned to the Steelers on a one-year deal in 2023 before signing a one-year contract worth up to $3.62 million with the Titans last offseason.

In 2024, Rudolph appeared in eight games for the Titans with five starts, completing 64 percent of his passes for 1,530 yards, nine touchdowns and nine interceptions. He added 25 carries for 106 yards and a touchdown.